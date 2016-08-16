Police identify shooter in O'Fallon burglary as Pamela Hupp

Murder suspect Pamela Hupp is out of the hospital and has been transferred to the St. Charles County Jail

Murder suspect Pamela Hupp is out of the hospital and has been transferred to the St. Charles County Jail

Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the shooter and the person who was fatally shot at an O'Fallon, Missouri home Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the resident who shot and killed the subject was 57-year-old Pamela Hupp of O'Fallon, Mo.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Little Brave Drive regarding a burglary in progress around 12:10 p.m.

According to police, Hupp pulled up to her home and was confronted by a stranger. Police have identified the subject as 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger of St. Charles.

“This initially began in her driveway, she was in her car, the person, the deceased, approached her there and then there was some type of confrontation. She ran in to the house and he followed her,” said Roy Joachimstaler, Chief of Police for the O'Fallon Police Department.

Authorities said Hupp called police to report a burglary in progress. Police said Hupp then fired multiple rounds, killing Gumpenberger. She then called police back to report that a person had been shot.

Police do not believe Hupp and Gumpenberger knew each other.

Hupp, who according to court records owns the home, was a key witness in the murder trial of Russell Faria.

Faria was convicted in the stabbing death of his wife, but the conviction was overturned in 2015. One of his arguments was that Hupp had something to do with his wife’s death.

According to police, they did not find another gun at the scene and would not say if any other weapon was found. They also said their initial search of the neighborhood did not turn up a car Gumpenberger might have used to get to the woman’s home or a particular reason he picked Hupp's home.

A woman that knew Gumpenberger said he got into an auto accident and had a traumatic brain injury. The woman also mentioned Gumpenberger could be easy-going, but also violent at times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.