Police asking for the public’s help identifying robbery suspect and accomplices

Police are asking for help identifying the people in this video. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection to a robbery on Cherokee Street.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Cherokee on August 9. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area when the suspect approached him, produced a gun, and demanded his property. The suspect also rummaged through the victim’s pants pockets and stole his cell phone.

The suspect began to flee on foot when he asked the victim for his cell phone password. The victim refused to give him the password and the suspect continued to flee the scene with the stolen items. The victim was not injured.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect and his accomplices in the video below.



If you or anyone you know can identify any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

