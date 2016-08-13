Information released about fatal crash on I-70 over the weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One man was killed, and three more were injured in a crash early Saturday morning on westbound Interstate 70 near the Salisbury exit.

Investigators say a Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and suddenly changed lanes striking the back of a Toyota Camry.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi to overturn and the driver and passenger were both ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Toyota were also taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released.

