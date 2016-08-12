Charges filed against second suspect in shooting near home

Van Batts Jr., 32, has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Charges have been filed against a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Central West End funeral home.

Van Batts Jr., 32, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Batts, of the 4200 block of Garfield Avenue, is in custody, but his bond has not yet been set.

Torrian Wallace has also been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He and Batts allegedly shot and killed George Calmese, Jr, 39, outside a funeral home on Washington on August 8.

Calmese’s father told News 4 his son stepped into the middle of a custody dispute before getting shot.

Police believe Batts was the suspect involved in a custody dispute between people who were at the funeral.

Torrian is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

