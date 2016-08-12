Peek Inside: $10.7 Million Ladue mansion

$10.7M home for sale on Warson Road in Ladue. (Coldwell Banker)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Peek Inside the $10.7 Million home in Ladue that is on the market.

The mansion, located on South Warson Road, has a six-car garage, six bedrooms, seven full baths and seven partial baths. It also has a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, library and two-lane bowling alley.

Click here to see the listing

