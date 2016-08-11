Victim takes credit card fraud into his own hands at Downtown St. Louis hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The ordeal started when a St. Louis County man noticed $1,700 worth of unauthorized transactions on his debit card all to the same company.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said all the charges were from a food delivery company that made multiple deliveries to the ninth floor of the Majestic Hotel over a period of three days.

The victim went to the hotel and the police were called. The food delivery driver met the victim and police in the lobby and pointed out one of the crooks. Two of the suspects were arrested without incident while the other three attempted to flee. The victim, who joined in the chase himself, said it was gratifying to see the bad guys caught.

Although the victim did not see the room where the suspects had been staying, he said based on what he heard from investigators the crooks were operating with more than one stolen credit card and multiple electronic devices.

The St. Louis Secret Service and the St. Louis Police believe all five suspects were responsible for creating fraudulent credit cards and that although no charges have officially been filed, they are in the process of applying for warrants.

A News 4 investigation uncovered that many crooks buy compromised credit cards from a sublayer of the internet known as "the dark web." Credit cards and social security numbers were seen on sale for as little as $1.



