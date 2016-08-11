Vandalism at Dupo library could lead to more cuts

Officials say damage done by vandals at the Dupo Library will force budget cuts to be made for repairs. Credit: KMOV

DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – After vandals caused significant damage to the Dupo library, more cuts may need to be made just to be able to afford the deductible to fix the damage.

On Monday night, vandals smashed windows, broke a door frame, and destroyed outside equipment. The $500 insurance deductible will have to come from the library’s budget. They are also looking to purchase security cameras which will be an added expense.

The Dupo library director told News 4 that even before this incident, money has been tight and staff hours have already been cut for budgetary purposes.

“It’s a small town and it’s just about the only place where kids can come and hang out and get on the internet, play games, [or] do research. There is not a whole lot to do here in town,” said Carol Brockmuyer, the library director.

The director said she expects to have the damage fixed by sometime next week.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.