Parkway School District spreads uplifting back-to-school message

Parkway students were greeted with a chalkboard and a simple question. (Credit: Parkway Schools Facebook). Parkway students were greeted with a chalkboard and a simple question. (Credit: Parkway Schools Facebook).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – As students in the Parkway School District returned to school yesterday morning, they were greeted with a familiar object and an unfamiliar question.

A simple chalkboard posed the question, “What is your hope?” Before making their way into the school building students filled the board with statements like, “Make new friends,” and “To do well.”

However, the students were not the only ones challenged with the question. Teachers were asked on a chalkboard as well, “What is your hope for your students?”

Parkway School District released the full video on its Facebook page and can be viewed below.

