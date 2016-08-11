Cards’ minor system in flux as promotions change rosters daily

(KMOV.com) -- The end of the season shuffle of minor league personnel is in high gear in the St. Louis Cardinals system with literally dozens of transactions changing the face of the teams daily.

The spring draft and multiple international signings flooded the Cardinal system with new prospects and with a limited number of slots, several players have been promoted, some relegated to the disabled list and others released to make room for them. Additionally, the front office has expedited the careers of a couple of players, most notably Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver and Mike Mayers, as well as Aledmys Diaz earlier in the season, opening up slots for players at the lower levels.

Because of the promotions, it’s hard to keep track of who is playing where on any given day and harder yet for lower level managers to find consistency as their teams enter the final weeks of the season. But those promotions are the hallmark of a successful season, something that is gratifying to Cardinal coaches.

The Springfield Cardinals (Class AA) have had an incredible 68 transactions this season, many within the last few weeks. In the past week alone, more than a dozen transactions involving just Springfield (Class AA) and Memphis (Class AAA) have been recorded with more on the way. Peoria (Class A), which won the first half Midwest League championship, has only about 10 players remaining from the team that started the season, said manager Joe Kruzel.

Randal Grichuk, Kolten Wong, Dean Kiekhefer and Jeremy Hazelbaker have all been back and forth between Memphis and St. Louis, sometimes in the same week. Luke Weaver was promoted from Springfield to Memphis, made one start there and was promoted to the big club for a Saturday start against the Cubs. The result is a little chaotic and thus the records are not necessarily reflective of how well or poorly a team is performing.

Memphis, which as the Cards’ Class AAA affiliate would have the most upheaval, has managed to stay near the break even mark despite the number of players it has lost (and in some cases, regained) as a result of injuries on the parent club. Mike Shildt’s team is 57-61, despite having a pitching rotation full of cast-offs from other teams. With Alex Reyes suspended for 50 games and Marco Gonzales and Tim Cooney down for the year, the Cards were forced to find players released by other teams to fill that void until other minor leaguers developed. The rotation featured Jeremy Hefner, once a starter for the Mets and journeyman Jerome Williams. Memphis has now lost both Reyes and Weaver, but has Mayers and a handful of hopefuls.

Springfield, who will play in the postseason after winning the first half title in the Texas League, has seen the most movement as several players that helped them win that title have moved on. Mayers, Weaver, Harrison Bader and Carson Kelly are the most notable. Still manager Dann Bilardello has the young Birds in a position for a late run, having won 7 of the last 10 and moving to within a game and a half of first place.

“I look at it as opportunities for the young guys to move up,” said Bilardello. “The kids coming up are getting a chance to play (at a higher level) and they are settling in nicely. Our pitching has been great and kept us in games and our bullpen and defense (has translated into wins).”

He also said that the coaches have had to be smart about how they work the team in the oppressive Missouri heat. “We hit inside a lot and give the guys breaks. We try to keep them fresh.” He said the roster moves are part of life in the minors, noting that they played the Texas Rangers affiliate after the parent club traded away several prospects, completely changing the nature and look of that club.

Likewise, Joe Kruzel at Peoria (Class A) is looking at a postseason with a completely different team than the one that won the first half title in the Midwest League. The young Chiefs are 22-22 this half, having lost several players to both Palm Beach and Springfield.

“It’s all about taking these younger players and preparing them for the next level,” said Kruzel. “Some get their opportunity sooner rather than later but you just hope that when they get the call they are ready to compete. It’s a great sign that so many of them are moving up. Really, at the lower levels, it’s what’s best for the player, not the team.”