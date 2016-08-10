KFC employee threatens to spit in cop's food; investigation leads to termination

A KFC has been fired after a Facebook post about his behavior toward a cop has gone viral. (Credit: KMOV).

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A KFC employee has been terminated after a Facebook post from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy detailed an interaction with an employee while at a Sullivan, Missouri KFC.

The deputy, who has remained anonymous, said he went to get dinner at the KFC and used the drive-thru. The backdoor of the restaurant was open, and the deputy took to Facebook to say he heard a teenage employee say, “Oh it’s a cop. Someone let me know which order is his so I can spit in all of his food.”

According to the deputy’s post, he got out of the drive-thru line and asked to speak to a manager. The woman at the counter said she was the manager and the deputy proceeded to tell her what he had just heard one of her employees say. The manager walked to the back and told the employee something before returning to the counter to speak to the deputy. The Facebook post stated the manager told the deputy the employee would not make his food but she did not offer an apology.

KFC provided News 4 with the following statement regarding the incident:

“KFC’s policy is to treat everyone fairly, equally and with respect, and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Upon learning of this incident, the franchisee who owns the restaurant conducted an immediate and thorough investigation, and the employee was terminated.”



