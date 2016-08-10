Police: Driver in fatal hit-and-run lived in same neighborhood as child victim

Brayan Sosa is charged in the fatal hit and run of Clinton Vorce, 12

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is charged in the fatal hit-and-run accident of a 12-year-old boy that took place on August 9 in South St. Louis.

Brayan Sosa, 23, is charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Clinton Vorce, 12, was struck by a vehicle driven by Sosa that was traveling northbound on Gravois near Delor as he was crossing the street at the light around 8:40 p.m on August 9.

After hitting the boy at a high rate of speed, Sosa continued driving, police said.

Vorce was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition following the incident. He was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. on August 10.

Capt. Steven Mueller told News 4 they were searching for a red four-door Audi with a black hood in connection to the incident.

Family and friends searched for the car and did not stop.

Scott Coleman, a close family friend, got a call on August 10 that a vehicle matching the description was spotted two miles south of the accident scene. Coleman and News 4 went with police to check out the car, but police confirmed it was not the vehicle used by the suspect.

Later in the day on August 10, Vorce’s mother says she received a tip about where Sosa lives. She says she found out Sosa lives in the same neighborhood. She says she drove down an alley near Grand and Taft and found the car parked behind a fence.

Ann Danz lives near Sosa’s home and showed News 4 where the house is located. News 4 tried to talk to the parents of the 23-year-old, but no one came to the door. Neighbors say the Sosa family has lived in the home for 17 years.

Danz says there was a cover over the car that was parked behind the fence.

Neighbors watched as police took Sosa and his red car in custody.

