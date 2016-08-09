With an open rotation spot, Cardinals turn to Luke Weaver for Saturday start

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- With Michael Wacha moving to the 15-day disabled list and the Alex Reyes’ role being defined as relief work, the Cardinals needed a start from someone on Saturday in Chicago.

Tyler Lyons, the designated long man/spot starter, is out with a knee injury and could be lost for the season. 34-year-old journeyman Jerome Williams is being used out of the bullpen and has 50-60 record with a 4.56 ERA as a starter. No one else is stretched out enough to guarantee even three innings.

So the organization will call on 2014 first-rounder Luke Weaver, a 22-year-old who just Monday made his first start in Triple-A.

“When you look at the ability to throw strikes and get deeper in games, I feel like that’s important,” John Mozeliak said Tuesday. “Candidly, he only had one start at Triple-A, but we still feel like he’ll give us a good opportunity to win that game.”

Weaver, the organization’s No. 2 overall prospect, picked up a win in his Class AAA debut against the New Orleans Zephyrs (Marlins). He gave up just two singles in six innings while fanning four and issuing two walks.

His rapid ascension through the Cardinals system is impressive, and his reputation as a pitch maker allowed him to leapfrog top prospect Alex Reyes as the top candidate to spot start in the MLB rotation.

“We just felt most comfortable giving that start to Weaver,” Mozeliak said. “Certainly Reyes was in that discussion, but given his innings and where he’s at, I do feel having him (Reyes) out of the bullpen makes more sense.”

Weaver’s draft stock slipped after his velocity fell off in his junior year at Florida State. Projected to be a mid-first round pick in that 2014 draft, Weaver dropped to 27th where the Redbirds grabbed him.

His velocity came back strong in 2015, with his heater consistently in the mid-90s and the ability to add a few on to that on occasion. Better, he can throw at those speeds deep into his start and scouts say he commands his fastball on both sides of the plate.

Weaver’s scouting report says he has an excellent changeup with good sink but his other off speed pitches are average at best. Scouts say he can throw both a slider and a curve and mixes them up according to which one is working best that day. While he will need one or both to end up a middle of the rotation starter, his outstanding command makes up for his average breaking balls.

A broken wrist slowed his 2016 season earlier this year, but since his return, he has been dominant. At Springfield, Weaver threw 77 innings in his 12 starts, walking just 10 while fanning 88 and surrendering 63 hits for a WHIP under 1.

He will have a tough draw in his debut, as he’ll not only be basically jumping from Double-A to the majors, he’ll be facing the odds-on World Series favorite Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals will need to make room for him on both the 40-man and 25-man roster, which is why his promotion won’t happen until Saturday. At that point, the team will need to clear room, either moving a player to the 60-day DL or outrighting a player off the 40-man roster.

The promotions of Reyes and Weaver are a complication for the Cardinals, as the team’s 40-man was already at capacity.

“That’s two spots now we won’t have this offseason. But when you’re forced to protect your roster in November, two people are now going to be exposed that weren’t,” Mozeliak said.

The November protection Mozeliak is talking about pertains to the Rule 5 Draft. Players signed at age 19 and older and who have played four years are eligible to be drafted, as are players who were signed at 18 and played five years. That is, unless they are on a team’s 40-man roster.

If a player is on the 40-man, he is ruled ineligible for the Rule 5 draft and the team doesn’t have to worry about losing him. The Cardinals have a few players who will be Rule 5 eligible they’ll need to protect, a group led by catching prospect Carson Kelly. To do so, they’ll need space. Add that to the space needed for offseason acquisitions and a returning Lance Lynn, and Mozeliak has a difficult juggling act to pull off.

“Having a handful of players already on the 60-day DL, and then looking forward and try to see what you’re going to look like this offseason, it’s going to stress our 40-man for sure,” he said.

But that is a problem for the future. In the present, the Cardinals needed bullpen help and a replacement starter immediately, and did what they had to to shore up their roster.

For fans, it’s an exciting time. Two young pitchers, both of whom figure into the club’s future rotation plans, were announced on the same day. It’s a glimpse of what’s (hopefully) to come, an injection of optimism for a weary audience.

Weaver and Reyes now shoulder significant pressure, but both have the talent to overcome the nerves. They've waited their entire lives for this moment, now all they have to do is go play baseball.