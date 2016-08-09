Alderman Antonio French releases video of personal footage from Ferguson

Police walk through a cloud of smoke as they clash with protesters in Ferguson, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On the two year anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, St. Louis Alderman, Antonio French has announced that he has complied a video to remember the events in Ferguson.

All the videos using in the longer feature were shot by French while he was on the ground during both peaceful days and violent nights in August of 2014.

To watch the movie, click here.

