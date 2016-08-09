Downtown St. Louis adding more safety features in attempt to make the area safer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More cameras, including those with license plate detection, are helping to patrol downtown streets and make the area safer.

It is a major effort to keep downtown visitors safe. In addition to patrol officers, both in vehicles and on foot, there are police cameras to help capture crimes and track criminals. The St. Louis City Police Department is adding a new element to its arsenal in an attempt to keep everyone safe.

"Anything that can deter crime I am all for," said Lamont Richardson, downtown resident.

The new tool being used by police are the license plate scanners in some of the 20 cameras that are already installed throughout downtown. The cameras can scan license plates and flag cars that have been stolen.



"The cameras are a tool that the police officers use to help in solving crime and react in real time to any issues taking place in a car that is currently wanted in a felony," said Missy Kelley, President of Downtown STL Inc.

In late 2016, downtown will also look a little brighter. New lighting is being installed across downtown in another attempt to deter crime.

"The lighting is one thing that helps people feel safe, they are not walking on a dark corner or a dark street," said Kelley.

Kelley says the new lighting will be on Market Street starting at the Mississippi Riverfront and go all the way to Jefferson Avenue.



"The new LED lights will shine both on the street where the cars are, but also splash back to the sidewalk. They will all have custom fixtures made so we can light in both directions," said Kelley.

Kelley is not the only one looking forward to the new lighting.

"It is dangerous and I think it will be safer and better," said Nicole Henry who visits downtown.

Richardson added, "A lot of criminals, they don’t look at it the same way we do, some place to enjoy and live and work so I think it is very necessary."

