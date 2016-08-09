Imagine a Better STL: Local organization provides capital to small businesses

Roofers working for CMT Roofing which just got a much need boost in capital. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The owner of a growing downtown St. Louis construction business is breaking down social and racial barriers while trying to make St. Louis a better place.

Cory Elliott, of St. Charles County, worked in healthcare for fifteen years with SSM Healthcare where she oversaw several construction projects. She used that experience to start her own construction company, CMT Roofing.

Elliott’s work can be seen all over St. Louis including the copper domes at Lambert-St. Louis Airport.

The four-year-old company is getting a boost from a new partnership with Regions Bank and the Regional Chamber. The program is called Inner City Capital Connections. Capital can be hard to come by, so the goal of ICCC is to identify business that are already doing well, but have the potential to do even better with the assistance of additional capital investment.

To qualify for ICCC, a business must either owned by a minority or serve an inner city or under-served area.

“Small business is really what I believe is the key growth engine to sustain employment for anybody who wants a job,” said Mike Hart, Midwest Area President of Regions Bank.

Cory Elliott believes her small business carries a heavy responsibility.

“I say it’s about feeding families. I have 22 families that I’m responsible for,” stressed Elliott.

For more information on the ICCC, click here.

