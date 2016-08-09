I-270 at Dougherty Ferry re-opened after rollover accident - KMOV.com

I-270 at Dougherty Ferry re-opened after rollover accident

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: MoDOT traffic cameras). (Credit: MoDOT traffic cameras).

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Southbound Interstate 270 was closed at Dougherty Ferry this afternoon after an accident, but has since re-opened.

West County Fire and EMS tweeted that three patients were transported after the rollover accident. 

The ramp onto I-270 from Dougherty Ferry was also closed.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly