I-270 at Dougherty Ferry re-opened after rollover accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Southbound Interstate 270 was closed at Dougherty Ferry this afternoon after an accident, but has since re-opened.

West County Fire and EMS tweeted that three patients were transported after the rollover accident.

The ramp onto I-270 from Dougherty Ferry was also closed.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.