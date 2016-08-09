Cardinals offering $5 tickets for upcoming series against the Mets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced tickets for the upcoming mid-week series against the New York Mets will be available to purchase for only $5.

The promotion has been made possible thanks to a promotion with Schnucks. Beginning today, fans can purchase any Pavillion or Terrace level seats for any of the August 23-25 games for $5. Tickets are limited to eight per customer and are available while supplies last.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/schnucks.

