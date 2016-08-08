Better Family Life on a mission to rehab 100 homes in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Better Family Life is on a mission to rehab 100 homes in north St. Louis beginning with the murals that can be seen decorating buildings along Page Avenue.

Malik Ahmed, found and CEO of Better Family Life, said the artwork is part of the Beyond the Walls mural project aimed at turning a blighted community into a beautiful and successful part of town.

The goal is to adorn the buildings with prominent African Americans who have made contributions to the community so that others can be inspired and motivated by them.

Robin Boyce, a community activist and director of the Ferguson Phoenix student-run newspaper, is one of those featured. She is flattered, but knows there is more work to be done.

Better Family Life said anyone who wants to help with the massive beautification project will be welcomed.

