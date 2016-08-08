Father witnesses son’s killing outside CWE funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The father of a man who was shot and killed outside a funeral home in the Central West End is speaking out after he witnessed the incident.

George Calmese was attending a service for his niece at a Central West End funeral home in the 3900 block of Washington Boulevard when his son, George Calmese Jr., 39, stepped into the middle of a custody dispute that broke out during the funeral around 1:15 p.m.

Calmese said he is in shock that his son, who worked as a custodian at a local nursing home, is gone. He said they were very close. He also said everything during the incident happened so quickly that he is still trying to comprehend it.

“My son tried to get the baby. They tried to kidnap the baby. They put the baby in the car and he went to the car to get to the baby and that baby’s dad’s brother came around the corner with a gun and shot my son,” said Calmese.

An 18-year-old man and 32-year-old man arrived at the hospital in private vehicles with gunshot wounds from the incident. Both were listed in stable condition.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was involved in a child custody dispute between groups of people who were attending the funeral. During the dispute, the 32-year-old suspect and a 26-year-old suspect fired shots.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

