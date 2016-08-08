2 killed, 6 injured during violent night in St. Louis

Two people were killed and a third injured during a Sunday night shooting in the 4200 block of Chouteau (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed and six were injured during a violent night in St. Louis.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Chouteau around 11:10 p.m. Sunday for a "check on well-being" after acquaintances said they had not seen or heard from the victims. When they arrived at the apartment building, officers found three men inside on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, identified as 41-year-old Huston Marin and 38-year-old Cory Goodwin, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, also 38, was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.

Brittany Line, who has happily lived in the apartment building for five months, said, “So far there hasn’t been any problems around here, like I’m not scared to go outside and walk or anything.”

Authorities said one of the men killed lived in the building and the other two men were visiting. All three had attended an event together earlier in the day.

When friends and family could not reach them after the event, police were called for the wellness check.

Neighbors told News 4 that violent crime is unusual for the area, but they will be a little more cautious now.

About 30 minutes later, three men were shot while sitting on the porch of a home the 5800 block of Roosevelt. The victims told police they were shot by two males who were seen inside a silver Chevrolet Impala that was being driven by a woman. Police say the car circled the block twice before opening fire.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. One victim was hit in the cheek and the other in the forearm. The third victim was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

The third shooting of the night occurred just before midnight on eastbound Interstate 70 at Shreve Avenue. The victim told police he was traveling along the interstate when a white four-door vehicle drove alongside and an unknown occupant fired gunshots, striking him in the calf. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Around 1:35 a.m. Monday, police were called to a gas station in the 6100 block of North Broadway after a man was shot in the area of North Broadway and Pelham Avenue. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to his wrist and chin.

Police are still looking for suspects in each of the shootings. The investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

