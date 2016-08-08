Meet David Washington, the Memphis power king who conquered his fear of the strikeout

Sometimes, just a simple piece of advice can make the difference in a baseball player’s career.

Just ask David Washington, the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league home run leader.

Washington, drafted out of high school in the 15th round of the 2009 draft, had potential but was languishing in the minor leagues, bouncing back and forth in the lower levels.

As recently as 2014, Washington was still in Class A ball in Palm Beach and although he showed some power, his average was low (.230) and his strikeouts high. Signed for his potential, the 6-5, 260 pound first baseman/outfielder was slow to develop.

And then, at Class AA Springfield, it all started to fall into place. “I spent a month back in Palm Beach and when I came back to Springfield, coach (Dann) Bilardello told me to be more aggressive. He said ‘I don’t care how many times you strike out. Take three good swings.’ That really took the pressure off me. I didn’t have to worry about striking out and it really helped me in every at-bat.”

Washington ended that season hitting .274 with 16 homers and an OPS of .808. While he fanned 121 times, he also took 34 walks and his true talent started to emerge.

“I was a lot more comfortable at the plate,” he said. “I know I’m going to strike out but I always had trouble worrying about that. Now I didn’t have to shorten up with two strikes and just try to put the ball in play.”

“It’s not always what you say to a young player, but the timing of when you say it,” Bilardello said. “There were times during his at-bats that I saw he was not being aggressive enough. He was worrying about striking out, that old school philosophy that everyone always has to put the ball in play. But this is a guy with power to all fields – game-winning power potential. So we had to take that (fear of striking out) out of his mind.”

The results have been impressive. Washington played only 22 games in Springfield this year before being promoted to Memphis where his power numbers have steadily improved. He has 22 long ones there (27 total for the year) and leads the Cards’ minors in bombs. His OPS is up around .900 and while he is still striking out, (141 between the two teams), his average is slowing creeping north, as are his RBIs (64).

Washington is hitting .313 in his last 10 games as he has gone back to his aggressive style of hitting, something that he drifted away from early.

“I had to make some adjustments,” Washington said of his somewhat slow start at Memphis. “A lot of pitchers here have big league talent. They’ve been around the game and they know how to pitch. They attack your weaknesses and at this level, you have to be able to adjust quickly.”

Washington’s power has turned some heads in the Cardinal organization, evidenced by their willingness to trade highly regarded outfielder Charlie Tilson. “Power is what every team looks for,” Bilardello said. “For David, it’s just a matter of more consistent at-bats,” a statement with which the 25-year-old agreed.

“I have a few things on defense to clean up, but the biggest thing – the thing that’s been true over my whole career – is that I need to work on consistency, staying with a plan at the plate and not getting out of what I am trying to do.”