Police ID man killed in fiery I-70 crash

A person was pronounced dead following a crash on westbound I-70 near Salisbury (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was killed when his vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during the early morning hours on August 6.

James Carrawell, of the 2900 block of Canfield Drive, was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Salisbury exit when a 2017 Ford Mustang being driven by a 22-year-old struck the rear of his vehicle around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators said the impact from the Mustang caused Carrawell to lose control, hit the concrete median, flip, and catch fire.

Carrawell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger in the Mustang were hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved