Handyman allegedly steals thousands from 86-year-old man

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Arnold Police arrested a 42-year-old handyman for stealing $3,000 from the house where an 86-year old man is living.

Relatives say Leroy Gross is in poor health and recently moved from Chicago to live with them in Arnold. The handyman stole thousands in cash that was to be used to pay for some home renovations and other bills.

"Very frustrated because we moved him from five and a half hours away for us to take care of him and hey, welcome to St. Louis, you got robbed," said Megan Top, who is a relative of Gross.

Since the handyman was arrested, Top discovered blank checks had also been stolen and used to drain thousands more from Gross' bank account. She said there is no doubt the handyman did it.

"He wrote his names on the checks, it said his name on the checks."

Arnold police told News 4 that the handy man confessed to stealing the cash. They are not releasing his name until warrants are issued which is expected to happen in about a week.



