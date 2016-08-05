Ballwin Athletic Association expands annual event to help Officer Flamion

The Ballwin Athletic Association is holding events to benefit Officer Flamion this weekend. (Credit: KMOV).

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Ballwin Athletic Association (BAA) is expanding its annual all-star weekend to include a barbeque, auction, and raffle with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help Officer Michael Flamion.

Each summer, the BAA hosts an all-star weekend where the kids take part in skills competitions to win trophies. The event wraps up with fireworks.

This year, the event has expanded greatly to raise money for Michael Flamion. In addition to a barbeque, raffle, and auction, there will also be Cardinals tickets sold.

Anyone can purchase tickets for the Cardinals September 13 game against the Chicago Cubs for $25 with $10 going directly to Officer Flamion. Each ticket purchased will also include a t-shirt honoring the Ballwin police officer.

The event is Saturday August 6. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.