Drew Peterson fighting to keep pension after murder conviction

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drew Peterson is asking a Will County judge to allow him to keep his pension despite his murder conviction.

Peterson was convicted in the murder of his wife and for hiring someone to kill the prosecutor who put him in prison.

Peterson is a former officer who wants to keep his $79,000 payout. His attorney said a felony conviction is an insufficient reason to cut off his pension benefits.

The Bolingbrook Police Pension Board was initially responsible for revoking his pension and Peterson is hoping for a reversal ruling.

