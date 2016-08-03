Boy, 4, injured in hit-and-run; mother pleading for driver to come forward

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A mother is pleading for the driver that is responsible for injuring her 4-year-old son to come forward.

Scotia Donelson’s 4-year-old son, Cal, is on the mend. The little boy suffered two broken arms and a broken leg in the accident.

“I have to turn him every two hours. He has to get his medicine every four to six. He has got to be bathed and he has to sit up in the chair for an hour, then I lay him back down here.”

Jennings Police filled out a report, but said the lack of a good vehicle description is hindering the investigation. Authorities do not have a license plate number or a make and model of the car.

Donelson said the accident happened on July 30 in the 9100 block of St. Cyr when she was trying to help Cal get out of the car.

“He just hit him. He went up in the air [and] his body was stretched out in the street.”

Cal was supposed to start kindergarten this month, but now he has to wait until January.

“I just wish they would come forward and don’t keep hiding. His injuries could be worse. He could have been dead in the middle of the street.”

If you have any information, contact St. Louis County Police.

