Slay warns Uber of ticketing more drivers if laws are not followed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The ongoing battle between Uber and the City of St. Louis continues as St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, sent a letter to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick warning that if Uber continued to disobey laws, then drivers would continue to be ticketed.

In his letter, Slay makes it clear that he supports ride-sharing services, but only when they abide by the laws to keep passengers safe.

Slay, Uber, and the Metro Taxi Commission (MTC) spent several months discussing 15 issues and came to an agreement on all but two. The two issues that Uber refused to follow, that are in violation of Missouri state law, are that all drivers must have fingerprint background checks and a Class E Chauffeur’s license.

Another point of contention mentioned by Slay in his letter was Uber’s failure to pay permitting fees to legally be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers at Lambert Airport. In addition, Uber proposed state legislation to not only exempt themselves from airport fees, but also the City Earnings Tax. Traditional taxi cab drivers are required to pay both to operate.

Slay reiterated he wants to work with Uber and other ride-sharing services, but not at the expense of the law.

