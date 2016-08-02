Another pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in the Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing masks and carrying a semi-automatic pistol July 31 in Fairview Heights.

Lt. Mike Hoguet, with the Fairview Heights Police Department, provided the following details about the incident: “The subjects took his car keys, took his cellphone, took everything and fled on foot.”

Police say the robbery occurred in a quiet, residential area on Toulon Court. According to investigators, the suspects ordered more than $50 worth of pizza to a real address, then hid on the side of the house waiting to attack the delivery driver.

Two weeks ago, News 4 covered a similar robbery of a Domino’s delivery driver in Collinsville. Hoguet said they are getting intelligence from other agencies that are investigating similar robberies.

Police and nearby residents agreed delivery drivers are easy targets.

“They’re carrying a pizza in one hand and knocking on the door with the other hand. They are completely occupied, so there’s really not much safety with their hands.”

The crooks got away with pizza, less than $20 in cash, and are still on the run.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact police.

