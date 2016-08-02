Suspect shot by police charged

Antonio Boone, 22, is charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. He was shot after allegedly running from a stolen car and pointing a gun at an officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect who was shot by officers in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday is facing charges.

Antoine Boone, 22, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon

The shooting took place in the 5800 block of Theodosia in North City around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Download the KMOV News app

According to police, officers spotted a 2015 Jeep that was reported stolen on July 29 in University City on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The officers observed Boone and another suspect enter the vehicle, and attempted to pull the car over. The car continued eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, then went northbound on Goodfellow Boulevard before turning onto Theodosia.

The suspects crashed the vehicle into a fire hydrant after the tires were punctured by spike strips in the road. Authorities said the suspects ran behind houses and into the alley in an attempt to flee.

Officers reported that the suspects were clearly armed and gave chase on foot. Police say a Boone pointed a firearm at the officer and when the he refused to drop the firearm, the officer fired two shots.

Boone suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The second suspect was unharmed, but is still on the run.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The officer is a ten-and-a-half year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department. Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Boone is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.