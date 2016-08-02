Lincoln Co. man abused boys, made one smoke marijuana, police say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office has charged 30-year-old Christopher McFarlane with several charges stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of minors.

According to authorities, two male victims under the age of 12-years-old told investigators McFarlane made them perform sexual acts on them. One victim also told authorities McFarlane made him smoke marijuana and that it made him sick.

The alleged crimes took place at McFarlane’s residence along the 2000 block of State Highway E, in unincorporated Lincoln County.

McFarlane was charged with three counts of First Degree Statutory Sodomy with a person less than 12-years-old and one count of Felony First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. His bond is set at $200,000 all cash and he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.

Investigators believe the abuse took place over a period of time.

