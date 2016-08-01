Dozens of free haircuts given at Ferguson Middle School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dozens of kids in north St. Louis County will start the school year with a fresh new haircut.

A salon in North County brought the salon, and 15 barbers, to Ferguson Middle School today.

The organizers wanted to make sure that all the boys returned to school feeling their best.

The day was made possible by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

“The barbers that are here, they also have [a] concern about the welfare of our children, there are a lot of people looking out for what’s best for all young people,” said the president of the St. Louis Boys & Girls Club, Flint Fowler.

In addition to a haircut, the students also got free backpacks and school supplies.

The event runs until 7 p.m. tonight, August 1, at Ferguson Middle School.

