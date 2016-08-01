Lane closures coming to busy stretch of Dougherty Ferry for the next month

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, MSD will close a stretch of Dougherty Ferry Road to conduct repair work on an existing sewer main.

The right lane of northbound Dougherty Ferry will be closed north of Big Bend near Valley Park for a little over a month.

During the five week project, crews will be installing a by-pass pump and lining pipes. Traffic message boards have been placed in the area to guide drivers to alternate routes.

