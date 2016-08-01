Women shot after bouncer denies group entry into South City club

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after they say four men who were denied entry to a local club opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place just before midnight Sunday in the 8600 block of South Broadway Avenue. According to investigators, a man claiming to be the bouncer told police he had denied entry to a group of men. A short time later, the bouncer saw the same four suspects open fire from a black, 4-door vehicle, police say.

The first victim was shot in the abdomen and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The second victim suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused treatment. Both victims drove to Reavis Barracks and Lemay Ferry where they were met by St. Louis County police officers.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved