Charges issued in July homicide

Martese Griffin is facing charges related to the July 31 murder of Maurice Parker. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Charges have been filed against 19-year-old Martese Griffin who police say killed another man on July 31.

According to court documents, Griffin, of the 300 block of Banff Circle, met Maurice Parker, 21, in the 300 block of Lancashire to sell a gun.

Parker and the other victims were sitting in a vehicle waiting for Griffin to arrive. When Griffin got to the address, he exited his vehicle, walked up to the car where Parker was sitting and began shooting.

Parker was struck in the right shoulder and chest and died at the scene. A second victim, who survived, suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Griffin faces a second-degree murder charge in addition to one count of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

"This just needs to quit," said Tameka Dickerson, who lives right where the shooting took place. "Who wants to pass away so early?"

