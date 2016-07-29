Customers of salon that closed suddenly wondering what will happen to gift cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Glow Salon and Spa in South County closed earlier this month without notice and former customers are wondering what will happen to the gift certificates they purchased.

“To me that is not right. I spent 100 dollars and that $100 is basically useless,” says Theresa Mask.

Mask said she got the certificate in May. Earlier this month, she went to the salon in Oakville and noticed the sign in the front of the business was no longer there.

“I said 'oh are you guys changing names' and one of the girls said, ‘Well they actually got sold.’’’

Mask said the first thing she thought about was the $100 gift certificate she bought for her daughter.

“It would have been nice to have an email saying use by a certain date,” she said.

Mask said she assumed there was probably other customers that felt the same way and she was right.

News 4 did some digging and found out that Mask was not the only one. Another customer told News 4 she was out $300.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the last apparent owner filed for bankruptcy in 2014. News 4 reached out to their attorney, who chose not to comment.

The Better Business Bureau offered a suggestion to consumers in a similar predicament.

“Check out to see if the company has filed for bankruptcy in the closure because if the company has, it might be possible for you to file a claim to see if you can get reimbursed for the cost of the gift certificate,” said Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau.

A new salon is set to open in the old Glow Salon space soon. The new owners are offering an upgrade to any customer holding a gift certificate as long as they purchase a package with the new salon.

