Imo’s manager embezzled from restaurant to spend money at casino, police say

La'Qwan Joplin charged with embezzling money from Imo's where he worked. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A manager at a local Imo’s has been charged with stealing money from the restaurant and using the stolen money at the casino.

Prosecutors say La’Qwon Joplin, 23, admitted to stealing more than $5,000 from the store’s bank deposits then spending the money at the casino. Court documents say he lost the first bank deposit at the casino, then stole three more deposits trying to win the money back.

Joplin was the manager at the North County Imo’s on Parker Road.

