Suspect and victim in Imperial shooting had long-standing feud

Jerry Medlock allegedly shot a man he was in feud with outside the Lakewood Apartments in Imperial. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County authorities say the man who was shot last month while his daughter was in the car has been feuding with the shooter for years.

Investigators identified Jerry Medlock, a convicted felon, as the shooter. Police say the victim spotted Medlock a few days after the two got into a bar fight and decided to follow him to the Lakewood Apartments in Imperial. During the interaction, guns came out, shots were fired, and the victim was shot in the chest.

The victim is expected to survive.

Original Story:

Jefferson County authorities say a man was shot while his daughter was sitting in the passenger seat after a verbal confrontation with another driver.

According to investigators, the victim, a 48-year-old man, pulled his vehicle behind one being driven by the 39-year-old suspect at the entrance to Lakewood Landing Apartments in Imperial around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The two men then got into a verbal confrontation and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim’s 19-year-old daughter suffered minor cuts after one of the rounds shattered the windshield and she was struck by fragments of glass.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his daughter refused treatment.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending through the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Once the suspect has been formally charged, his identity will be released.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.