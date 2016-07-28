Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The annual back-to-school sales holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through the weekend.

The Missouri state sales tax will be waived everywhere on back-to-school purchases including clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items. Some municipalities will also be waving local sales taxes.

For more information on what qualifies for the back-to-school exemption and which municipalities will not be waiving local sales taxes, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue FAQ page by clicking here.

