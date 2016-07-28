Relatives question police chase that resulted in fiery wreck; set up GoFundMe

Two people were killed in a crash at Riverview and Edna on July 21 (Credit: KMOV)

A friend and co-worker of Angelo Gant, the surviving victim of a fatal crash in Riverview, confirmed that he suffered severe burns and many broken bones in the accident. He underwent surgery on Monday.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account. Gant had just dropped off his girlfriend when the car being chased by police crashed into his.

The investigation into whether the pursuit complied with department policy as well as the investigation into the crime are ongoing.

Earlier story:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Relatives of a man badly burned after his SUV was hit by a car being chased by St. Louis County police are questioning why the chase was necessary.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Angelo Gant suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body in the accident on July 21.

The chase began in St. Louis County and ended with the accident in the city. Two people in the car being chased died.

Police aren't saying what happened to prompt the pursuit. Sgt. Shawn McGuire says the chase was approved by a higher-ranking officer.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.