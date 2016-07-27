Woman who was ‘mad at God’ arrested for church vandalism

Linda Howard has been charged in connection to a church vandalism in Pike County. (Credit: KMOV and Pike County Sheriff's Office).

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is facing vandalism charges after authorities say she vandalized a local church on Saturday, then returned on Sunday to “seek forgiveness.”

According to the officials, Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte was notified Sunday morning that St. Clement Catholic Church had been vandalized overnight. Feces and communion wine were spread over investments. A neighbor had reported seeing a late 1990s model Dodge pickup truck on the parking lot shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle matching the neighbor’s description in the lot around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck was identified as 54-year-old Linda Howard of Bowling Green. The deputy took a picture of the vehicle and let Howard leave the scene. After showing the photo to the neighbor, who confirmed the truck was the same one from the previous night, deputies went to Howard’s apartment to question her.

Howard admitted to the property damage and reportedly told investigators she was, “mad at God for how her life had turned out,” and that she had returned to the church to “seek forgiveness," according to authorities.

Howard was taken into custody and charged with first-degree property damage, a felony. She is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

