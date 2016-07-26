Harambee Youth Training Program teaching teens valuable life skills

The Harambee Youth Training Program gets kids off the streets and teaches them how to tuckpoint (Credit:KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Harambee Youth Training Program began as a way to teach teens valuable life skills while keeping them off the streets.

Through Harambee, the students spend two months learning how to tuckpoint.

“There’s gangs over here, so you can’t even go outside at specific times like 9 p.m. when the sun starts going down,” said Jean Bosco, a current tuckpointing student. “If they had more people like us, doing stuff like this, it would keep us away from that gang stuff.”

The program helps to instill a sense of community pride. It also teaches a trade to students who may not want to go to college.

Each summer, 90 teens work on a volunteer basis and provide more than $250,000 worth of free tuckpointing.

There is a waiting list for the Harambee program which has to turn away about 150 kids each year.

