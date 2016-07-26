McDonald’s begins local tuition assistance program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - McDonald’s has announced a partnership with St. Louis Community College called “Archways to Opportunities.”

The program will offer employees tuition assistance so they can work and go to school. Depending on the employee’s position, they can qualify for up to $1,500 in assistance.

In addition to the assistance from McDonald’s, employees can earn an additional $500 from St. Louis Community College for textbooks.

Any McDonald’s employee in St. Louis and the Metro East who has worked at McDonald’s for at least nine months is eligible.

