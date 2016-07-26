Taxpayers forced to pay up to $1 million after mistake by Metro East official

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – As a lawsuit filed by the former comptroller of Madison County against County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler continues without settlement, the cost for taxpayers continues to rise.

According to court documents, a little more than two years ago, Prenzler illegally fired a disabled employee. The suit states she was pressured to quit after she returned to work following a life-threatening illness. The woman said she wanted to keep working, but Prenzler eliminated her position.

The Madison County Board Chairman, Alan Dunstan, is now demanding an apology from Prenzler because the lawsuit could cost the county upwards of $1 million. Taxpayers will be the ones responsible for paying for whatever result comes from the lawsuit.

“This is going to come out of your pocket, you pay taxes to Madison County so this is directly impacted what you pay in Madison County. So you are paying for this lawsuit,” said Dunstan.

According to the employee’s attorney, the lawsuit could have been settled a long time ago. However, Prenzler has declined any settlement and the legal fees keep piling up.

“The sad thing about this is that it could have been settled two years ago for $60,000,” said Dunstan.

News 4 contacted Prenzler who said he was on vacation, but “It’s not over,” and to contact his lawyer. His lawyer declined to talk about the case.

