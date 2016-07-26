Old Standard Fried Chicken to close doors Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – According to their Facebook page, Old Standard Fried Chicken will be closing its doors this Sunday, July 31.

Old Standard is located in Botanical Heights and opened late in 2014. Ben Poremba, the owner of Old Standard, also owns Elaia & Olio. Poremba has said he is in the process of working on a new concept for the Old Standard space.

