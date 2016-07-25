Changes to Wildwood roadway coming after accident kills girl outside of school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Wildwood has outlined a plan for improvements to make the intersection of Highway 109 and Shepard Road safer.

Back in April, 7-year-old Rachael Bick was killed while crossing the road from the preschool to the elementary school on the other side of the road. She and her father were on their way to the father-daughter dance at her school, Babler Elementary.

Officials hope the planned changes at the intersection will encourage pedestrians to use the crosswalk where it would be much safer to cross the street than in the middle of the road. In addition to being clearly marked, the crosswalks will have flashing beacons and signs to alert drivers when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. The City of Wildwood is seeking assistant from MoDOT to help fund the project.

Bick’s father had parked his car in the preschool parking lot across the road from the elementary school, which is often used for overflow parking when Babler Elementary holds major events like the father-daughter dance.

Tammy Shea, a nearby resident, told News 4, “I think it’s a genuine effort to respond to the tragedy, however, I think the core problem is with the Rockwood School District not addressing their lack of parking for their events.”

The school district has said they are much more aware now of the parking constraints at Babler Elementary and are looking for ways to accommodate crowds safely when the parking lot gets full.



