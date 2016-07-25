Cat adoption specials at the Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Humane Society of Missouri is offering blockbuster adoption specials on cats from July 25-31.

All kittens, cats under six months of age, will only cost $75. Any cats over six months of age will be free.

All pets adopted from the Humane Society are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to their adoption. Adoption fees do not include a $10 rabies tag fee.

For more information, click here.



Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved