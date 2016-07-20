Man, woman dead in Jennings double homicide identified

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are classifying the deaths of two people found dead in Jennings as a double homicide

Officers responded to a welfare check call just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead inside a residence in the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue.

Authorities say the deceased are a 46-year-old Tracy Nailor and a 40-year-old Tonya Friziellie.

Anyone who may have any information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

