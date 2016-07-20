Town Hall held for mothers to speak out about gun violence

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mothers of the Movement held a town hall meeting Wednesday to speak about gun violence.

The purpose of the meeting was for mothers who have lost their sons to gun violence to have a platform to transform tragedy into triumph. The organization is affiliated with the National Bar Association, but aims to drive change in and out of the courtroom.

Lezley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, was one of the panelists who spoke at the gathering.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.