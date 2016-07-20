Man admits to killing woman who had called 911 for help, police say

James Sumpter is being held in the Reynolds County Jail on 1st degree murder charges. (Credit: Reynolds County Sheriff's Office)

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after police said he killed a woman who had previously made a distress call to 911.

James Sumpter turned himself and admitted to killing a woman in the Bunker area of Reynolds County.

According to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 10000 block of Highway 72 on Tuesday evening. Deputies received a call from a woman stating that someone was shooting the tires out of her car.

When the deputies and members of the Missouri Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, Sumpter told the responding officers that he had killed the victim, a 35-year-old female. The officers found victim deceased inside the residence along with the murder weapon.

Sumpter was arrested and is currently being held in the Reynolds County Jail on charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

