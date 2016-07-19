Mild winter to blame for more insects this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – As the temperatures have continued to climb, so have the number of calls to pest removal companies to destroy wasp, yellow jacket, and hornet’s nests.

Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions said they have seen the number of calls double since last June and so far this month, they have received 100 calls for nest removal, which is up 40 percent from last July.

The mild winter is the main cause for the increase.

“It’s allowed stinging insects to come out early and establish their families, if you will. And the longer they have to develop, the larger the numbers are,” said Everitt.

The insects become extra feisty in late summer and early fall when they are well-established.

Most nests are found in trees, the perimeter of your home, and corners of your garage. Remember, when inspecting your property for insect nests, do so from afar or from the inside.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.